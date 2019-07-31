Join the USDA Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for a night featuring bats.
Employees of the Leadville Ranger District and the Leadville National Fish Hatchery invite the public to learn cool facts about bats, the amazing flying mammals. Create artwork inspired by bats. Watch and listen as the bats leave their home at sunset to forage. Take part in an ongoing study by helping biologists count the bats.
Bat-Palooza is Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 Colo. 300.
Interactive booths open at 6 p.m. followed by a bat-education talk at 7 p.m. Watch the bats emerge at 8 p.m.
Bring your own chairs for the bat count.
For more information about this event, contact Jeni Windorski at (719) 486- 7421.
