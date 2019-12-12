At Lake County High School, all students create an Individual Career and Academic Plan (ICAP) that guides their learning pathway. Through a multi-year process, students connect their interests, passions, and goals with intentional planning of their courses, internships, independent studies, concurrent enrollment college classes, community service hours, and other experiences that prepare them for post-secondary options.
Student Name: Donavyn Pereida
Grade Level: 12
What are your ICAP goals?
After high school I want to find a good steady job, perhaps in the construction field. I would like to stay in Leadville because I like the mountains.
What specific things guide you in your ICAP process?
Working has always been a priority for me because it gives me something to do and I like making money. When I was 16 I started working as a cook at the Past Time Bar and Cafe. I learned how to cook foods like burgers and wings. I also learned customer service skills. It was a good experience for me. I am now working at Heritage Custom Renovation in Eagle/Vail. My boss has been a big influence in my life. He is a good person and he cares about his workers.
Pick a few classes and describe how they are unique to you and your ICAP.
My junior year I took welding at CMC. It was a pretty cool experience. I got the opportunity to study a new trade and learn how to build structural things. Someday I’d like to do more welding either as a career or just for fun.
Explain what your favorite class in high school has been and why.
I am currently taking personal finance and I really enjoy it. It is getting me ready for real life. I am learning practical things that I will need to know after high school. I really like the teacher, Mr. Remsen. He is a good teacher because he explains complicated things in ways that students can understand.
Describe any special experiences that you have been able to do in high school, such as college classes, internships, etc.
I have always liked working with my hands and trying new things. Last year I started a full time paid internship at Heritage Custom Renovation where we remodel bathrooms and basements. I’m learning different carpenter skills and work on things such as trim, cabinets, hardwood floors, and tile. I take my job seriously and I am learning a lot. I’m really thankful to the school for helping me get my welding certificate and find this internship.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself married with one child and having a good job so that I can provide for them. I also want to have my own house and a nice car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.