National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum is pleased to announce that personnel from Colorado Front Range Mine Rescue (CFRMR) are returning for this year’s Boom Days at the Museum.
They will be returning to demonstrate the equipment they use and answer questions about mine-rescue techniques.
CFRMR is a mine-rescue team providing rescue services for small mines and mine-related projects in the western United States. The team is composed of volunteers who meet at least once per month to train and maintain a full “mine rescue station” and at least one team of “mine-rescue team members” that meets the rigorous standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations administered by the Mine Safety and Health Administration. Team members have participated in 1,000+ hours of training, multiple mine emergency rescue drills, and regularly compete in regional competitions to stay first-responder ready to meet the unique challenges of mine rescue.
Competitions focus on the myriad aspects of mine rescue. There is a written proficiency test, technician tests on BG4 rebreather apparatus, MX6 air-quality testers and first aid. In addition, the main exercise is a field-test problem that is scored on time and success in solving a mine-rescue problem which usually involves locating and rescuing lost or trapped miners, fighting fires, and returning a mine to safe operating conditions.
First In – Last Out and other activities involving geology, rockhounding, rock art, and the periodic table will be available with adults’ paid admission. Members are free. Free gold-panning lessons will be offered outside the museum. Activities run from 3 to 5 p.m.
