The Lake County Public Library received a $500 grant from the American Society of Radiologic Technologists to purchase books and educational materials on medical imaging and radiation therapy.
The grant program is part of National Radiologic Technology Week, an annual event that recognizes the work of medical-imaging and radiation-therapy professionals across the nation. The celebration takes place each year during the week that includes Nov. 8 to commemorate the discovery of the x-ray by Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen on Nov. 8, 1895. This year’s event takes place Nov. 3-9.
The Lake County Public Library exhibit marking National Radiologic Technology Week will be available during regular library hours from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9.
(0) comments
