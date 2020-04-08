Samuel Frykholm, a senior at Lake County High School, has been selected as a recipient of the Boettcher Foundation Scholarship.
Boettcher scholarships recognize Colorado’s top students by providing them with the funds to attain an excellent in-state education and access to additional opportunities to enrich their time in college and beyond. Boettcher scholars become part of a network of alumni and community leaders who are meant to support and engage them throughout their lifetimes.
“Boettcher Scholars are selected for their academic achievement, outstanding character, and service and leadership in their schools and community,” said Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation. “The Boettcher Scholarship is an investment in our state’s future gamechangers. It not only recognizes their past achievements but also their future impact on the State of Colorado.”
Established in 1952, the Boettcher Scholarship program awards 42 scholarships each year and has established a network of more than 2,400 Beottcher scholars. Approximately 1,500 graduating high school seniors apply for the scholarship annually.
Frkyholm’s scholarship includes virtually all expenses to attend the Colorado school of his choice; full tuition, fees, a book allowance and an annual stipend for living expenses. The award is granted for eight semesters, or twelve quarters at either a public or private 4-year college or university in the state.
“The Boettcher’s Foundation Scholarship selection process is competitive and rigorous,” said Tiffany Anderson, the foundation’s director of programs. Samuel really stood out with his commitment both in and out of the classroom. We’re proud to have him representing the Boettcher community, and we look forward to seeing how his future leadership positively impacts the State of Colorado.”
Frykholm will attend Colorado College in Colorado Springs this fall. He is currently considering two areas of study. One option is environmental science, where Frykholm can continue learning about the natural world and how to protect the environment and human health. The other area of discipline is a combination of political science, public policy, and economics. This field would allow Frykholm to apply his passion for environmental science through a social justice lens.
Frykholm attributes his Boettcher Scholarship award to the community he grew up in. He said he recognizes that Leadville is a unique place to live, which has shaped him to be the person he is today.
Frykholm’s passion for the environment started at 10 years old, when Jake Mohrmann, who worked in Colorado Mountain College’s Natural Resource Management Program, took him to Leadville’s east side to study water quality of the Arkansas River watershed. Friends and mentors taught Frykholm how to fish, hunt, camp, and backpack — all of which instilled a profound appreciation of and love for the outdoors.
Frykholm said he is also grateful for the many hours he spent adventuring in the mountains with his Nordic Ski coach, Karl Remsen, and his teammates. He learned about amazing places in Lake County that he wouldn’t have known otherwise.
“Nordic skiing was not just about skiing fast for Sam, it was an avenue to explore the area he lived in,” Remsen said. “Summer or winter, Sam wanted to be outside moving through and learning about the landscape around him.”
Such experiences influenced Frykholm’s community involvement while in high school. The summer after his junior year, Frykholm participated in an internship with Colorado Mountain College’s Resource Management Field Institute where he learned how to apply environmental science to care for our natural resources.
Frykholm also started the “Tired of Tires” initiative, a bicycle-powered hauling service where he voluntarily collects tires and appliances that are improperly disposed of. Frykholm was also a youth researcher for the Get Outdoors Leadville grant that secured $3 million for Lake County. His leadership in this community coalition helped created opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and cultures to connect to the outdoors and strengthen the community.
Each 2020 Boettcher Scholarship finalist was asked to identify one teacher who impacted their lives and made significant contributions to their growth and education. In addition to a plaque, the recipients of the foundation’s Teacher Recognition Award receive a $500 grant, which they may use toward an educational program, professional development or project to benefit students at their school.
Frykholm chose Cody Jump as his teacher nominee in recognition of Mr. Jump’s passion for the profession and dedication to his students. Representatives from Lake County School District (LCSD) said they are proud to have Jump as a teacher in the school community; the district thanks Jump for inspiring not only his students but also setting a standard of excellence for others in the teaching profession.
LCSD also said it is proud of Frykholm and his Boettcher scholarship award and wish him the best next fall at Colorado College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.