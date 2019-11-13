The final counts in the Colorado Mountain College election show that 34,762 voters, or 77.68%, voted for the inclusion of Salida and Poncha Springs in the CMC district.
Voting no were 9,990 voters or 22.32%.
In the race for CMC trustees, District 6, Bob Hartzell received 14,413 votes, or 53.8%. Christine Whittington received 12,377 votes, or 46.2%.
In District 2, Marianne Virgili received 14,233 votes, amounting to 52.83%. Mary Nelle Axelson received 12,708 votes, or 41.17%.
