Virginia Bryan passed away peacefully at the age of 96 in her home in Windsor on Oct. 23.
She was born June 6, 1923, in Grove, Oklahoma, the youngest of eight children.
She was a resident of Leadville from 1943 to the mid 1970s, where she raised her three children and was an active member of the community. She and her husband owned and operated the Bryan Apartments at 114 W. Sixth Street for many years. Her husband, Fred Bryan, was owner of the Elite Barbershop on Harrison Avenue for 30 years until his retirement.
Virginia Bryan was a member of the Assembly of God and First Baptist Churches in Leadville. She held offices and was an active member of the Small Business Association, Rebekah Lodge, Cloud City Garden Club, was chairman of the Lake County Cancer Society, supervisor for the Candy Striper volunteers at St. Vincent Hospital, president of the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation, and participated in many other professional and philanthropic organizations such as the Humane Society and Disabled American Vets.
She was also said to be an excellent bowler and enjoyed her bowling league.
After retiring to Security, Colorado, she was a caregiver to many housebound individuals and was said to be well-loved by her clients and their families.
Bryan’s family said she will be remembered for her love and devotion to them. She spent many hours in prayer for her loved ones and was very dedicated to the Lord.
She loved to entertain her friends with elegant dinners, often hosting various clubs and local chapters. Her home was always a warm gathering place for family holidays, and her delicious recipes are still treasured by her descendants.
Bryan is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Fred Bryan; all of her three brothers and four sisters; and her daughter, Patricia Ann Curtis.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bryan of Windsor; her son Gary (Cheri) Bryan of Walden; grandchildren Jack Bezzic, Aleta Bezzic, Lana and Gary Degenhart, Darla Douglas, Aaron Curtis, Troy and Lori Bryan, Kelly Bryan, Tanner Bessett, Heather Alcorn, Amanda and Dave Stickler, and Eric and Michelle Alcorn; 10 much loved great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers, cards for her memory book may be sent to “Virginia Bryan Family” at 692 Park Edge Circle, Windsor, CO 80550 Personal stories or comments are welcome.
