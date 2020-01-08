David L. Lykins of Trenton, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 29, 2019.
He was born Oct. 22, 1944, in Blythe, California, to Monta Ray and Frances Lykins.
Lykins was predeceased by his parents; wife Phyllis; and daughters Pamela and Donna.
He is survived by his wife Barbara; son Monta Ray; brothers Gary and Bill; son-in-law John Leahy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He worked at the Climax Mine as a mechanic and at the Colorado Department of Transportation in the Maintenance Department.
According to his family, he loved to garden and shoot pool with his friends while sipping a cold beer. His family said they loved and will miss him dearly.
