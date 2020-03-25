Jim Saunders passed away on Feb. 23 after an extended battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born on August 20, 1943. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Saunders; his brother Richard Saunders; and his mother-in-law Peg Moschel.
Saunders is survived by his wife and best friend, Jeanie of Lyons, New York; his sister Kathy Rodgers (Marty) of Arvada; his brother Jack (Cindy) of Leadville; and his beloved nieces and nephews and their children.
According to Saunders’ family, he was a kind and generous man with a sweet spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his religion, his family, his church family and his friends. He was an active resident of Leadville from 1968 through 1984 and most recently of Lyons, New York.
Billy Graham said, “Someday you will read or hear that I am dead. Don’t believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.” Saunders now has no forwarding address.
Memorials in Jim’s name may be made to St. George’s food bank or the Salvation Army.
Commented