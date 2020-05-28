Helen Marie Luoma,78, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 20 in Lakewood.
Luoma was born in Leadville to Edward and Anne Patterson on December 29, 1941. After graduation from St. Scholastica Academy in Canon City, she worked as an operator for the telephone company in Leadville. She moved to Denver in 1961, where she continued to work for the telephone company. On December 5, 1964, she married Vern Luoma, also of Leadville. According to her family, she was a loving wife, mother and home maker. In 1986 she went to work as a librarian for the Jefferson County Public Libraries. Luoma enjoyed reading books, serving others and volunteering to serve the homeless.
Luoma is survived by her husband, Vern Luoma, her daughters Debbie (Ken) Bailey and Darlene (Mitch) Berg, her grandson Jonathon Luoma Bailey and great grandson Nathan Naiman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anne Patterson and her two sisters Kathryn Ann Linza and Margaret Smith.
Services will be held in Lakewood on May 30 and will be livestreamed on daughter Debbie’s Facebook page. Rosary will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass. Burial will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to www.hattiepearls.org. Hattie Pearl’s is a non-profit organization that serves the homeless and less fortunate in Jefferson County, providing breakfast and a sack lunch 3 days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.