Kenneth Reasoner

Cedaredge resident, Kenneth Allen Reasoner, passed quietly Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at his home. He was 89 years old.
Kenneth Allen Reasoner was born Feb. 27, 1930 to Edward A. and Iva F. (Stapp) Reasoner in Waynoka, Oklahoma. He spent his childhood and attended schools in western Oklahoma, graduating from Seiling High School with the class of 1949. After graduating high school Ken went on to serve his country in the United States Army, where he served in the Korean War.
On November 3, 1952 Ken married Donna K. Hollensbe in Oklahoma. To this union three children were born, Cindy, Ed and Kathy. The couple recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Ken worked as an underground miner, and later a diesel mechanic, at the Climax Molybdenum Mine.
While living in Leadville for 20 plus years, he found his passion as an excellent snowmobiler, and passed that passion on to many others. He was known to participate in skijoring as the masked granny with a bonnet just for laughs while still getting good times.
After retiring from the mine, he and his wife moved to Cedaredge. There he continued to pass on his love for snowmobiling to countless others.
He also enjoyed four-wheeling, trap shooting, horses, and working on machinery. He was an expert duck hunter for many years. He touched many lives and made numerous friends along his adventurous path. There isn’t a friend of Kenny’s that doesn’t have good story about Kenny. He was a true hero in so many ways.
Ken is survived by his wife, Donna Reasoner; three children: his eldest daughter Cynthia Marshall (Amanda Stinnett), son Edward Reasoner (Carol McCartney) and youngest daughter, Kathryn Reasoner (Trisha Neimi); and a sister, Jane Reasoner.
Ken is further survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. Upon Kenneth’s request no services will be held at this time. A memorial will be held at his favorite spot on the Grand Mesa, to be announced later this summer.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.