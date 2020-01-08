Bruce William Martinez, 61, of Pueblo, formerly of Leadville, died on Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Martinez was born on Jan. 10, 1958, to Leo and Vicenta Martinez in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He is survived by his father and mother; brothers Alvin and Joseph (Paula) Martinez; sisters Janet and Melinda Martinez and Vickie (Jerry) Garcia; goddaughters Crystal Garcia and Shelina Martinez; nephews Michael and Jayden Martinez; nieces Angel and Ashley Garcia, and Shannon and Shahntae Martinez; grandnieces Jennifer Life and Zamorah Bailey; and grandnephew, Quiencee Bailey.
Martinez was preceded in death by his brothers, Melvin and Stanley Martinez.
Martinez joined the United States Marine Corps right out of high school and served four years, then joined the United States Navy where he retired after 27 years of service. He was then employed by the federal government working as a computer engineer.
His family said his favorite pastimes included having a beer and listening to his favorite music, playing golf, working on muscle cars and being with his family.
A Memorial Mass was held Thursday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Church in Pueblo.
Condolences can be left online at www.MontgomerySteward.com.
