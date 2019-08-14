Ilene R. Swentzell passed away in Denver on August 8 at the age of 91.
She was born and raised in Duluth, Minn., where she graduated from Saint Scholastica as a medical technician.
She worked as a medical technician in Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Denver before marrying William M. Swentzell III and moving to Leadville,
She was a resident of Leadville for 56 years and worked at St. Vincent Hospital. Bill’s Sport Shop and State Farm.
She was predeceased by her husband, William M. Swentzell III, and her son, William M. Swentzell IV.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Jean Youngquist, cousin Robert Jeronimus and her chosen daughter Lorrie Hamm.
The family is grateful to Alissa Schramm who has been her advanced-aging life-care manager for the past four years.
Swentzell’s cremains will join those of her husband and son in her beloved mountains.
