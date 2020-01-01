Nancy A. Stepisnik, 85, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Hotchkiss.
She was born Feb. 13, 1934, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Cora U. and Andrew C. Schmitt. She was married to Arthur Stepisnik.
According to her family, Stepisnik was well known as the “Birthday Lady” at West Park in Leadville. She was a member of the U.F.W. and the Eagles Lodge in Leadville. She worked at the Sunshine Corner Preschool in Leadville for many years as a teacher’s aide. She loved working with kids and being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Stepisnik is survived by her children Nancy V. (Andy) Ault of Leadville, Cora T. Davis of Texas, Donna (Ronald Sr.) Prosser of Hotchkiss, Sherrie M. (Rod) Popovich of Leadville, Mike (Dawn) Stepisnik of Leadville and Evalyn (Larry) Parks of Poncha Springs; grandchildren James Davis of Texas, Ronald Prosser Jr, and wife, David Prosser and wife of Hotchkiss, Christopher Prosser and wife of Hotchkiss, Desirae Prosser of Hotchkiss, Nancy Stepisnik and husband of Salida, Lisa Ault and husband of Leadville, Tatianna Popovich of Grand Junction; 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews on the Stepisnik side.
She is preceded in death by her husband who she is said to have loved so much; her parents; her newborn baby Christopher Stepisnik; and stepchildren Johnny Stepisnik, James Stepisnik and Kathy Stepisnik.
A Memorial Mass was held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leadville. A reception followed the mass at the Leadville Elks Lodge #236.
Visit www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for the family.
