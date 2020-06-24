Barbara Corliss

Barbara G. Corliss passed away in the comfort of her home on June 6 at age 65. Corliss was born in Alamosa on May 26, 1955, daughter to the late Marvin and Theresa Achatz. Corliss grew up in Leadville and graduated from Lake County High School.
On September 1, 1989, Corliss married Steven M. Corliss in Waterbury Center. Steve Corliss passed away on November 27, 2019.
Upon moving to Vermont in 1977 and settling in Waterbury with her former husband, Doug Bedell, Corliss worked as a housekeeper for may years for Village Green in Stowe, Vermont. She was later employed for 10 years in production at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in Waterbury.
Corliss was a member of the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59 in Waterbury. In her leisure time, she enjoyed playing bingo, trying her luck at the casinos, and taking long rides on country roads throughout Vermont with her girls.
Corliss is survived by her daughters, Tammy Bedell of Waterbury Center and Wendy Brown and her husband Donovan of Winsted, Connecticut; grandchildren Donovan Brown Jr. and Cole Brown; stepson Steven C. Corliss of Berlin; sisters Anna Hollingsworth and her husband Sam of Colorado Springs and Nancy Youmans and her husban Don of Denver; brothers James Achatz and his wife Kathy of Buena Vista and Bill Olme and his wife Rhonda of Monument; and extended family. Corliss was preceded in death by her sister Carol Fuller.
Services will be planned for a future date. For those who wish, memorial gifts can be sent to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe Street, Waterbury, Vermont or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, Vermont, 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funderal Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
