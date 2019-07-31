Joseph Scott Griego passed away on Saturday, July 27, after battling cancer, surrounded by his family.
Griego was born January 19, 1989, in Salida to Scott and Cathy Griego. He was the middle of three children including older brother David and younger sister Chantelle.
Known by his friends and family as Jo-Jo, Griego went to Lake County High School. He graduated in 2008 and moved to Denver to pursue a career in the hospitality industry. While in Denver he met his life partner, Bobby Velasquez.
According to his family, Griego was an amazing son, brother, uncle and partner. He was a loving and giving person. He and Velasquez found joy in serving others. He would serve at the homeless shelters during the holidays, as well as adopt a family for Christmas, furnishing all the presents and food to make the holidays better for someone. He was always looking to help people, giving away his and Velasquez’s possessions as well as his niece’s bed to a family in need. It is said his heart was big.
Griego loved to dance and was an amazing dancer. His energy filled the room and he was the life of any party he attended. His laughter and smile were contagious. He loved his family and saw himself as their protector.
The partners would take morning walks at Bible Park in Denver, where Griego would often pick flowers for Velasquez, showing how much he loved the beauty of the world he lived in. He loved the gym and loved getting people into the gym to live their own best and healthiest life. Griego and Velasquez have shared their lives for eight years.
Griego was preceded in death by his aunt Diane Michelle Velasquez; uncle Roger Velasquez; his maternal grandparents José S. and Androlica Velasquez; and his paternal grandmother Virginia L. Griego. He is survived by his life partner Bobby Velasquez; his parents Scott and Cathy Griego; his siblings David Griego and Sacheen Gurule, Chantelle and Daniel Rascon; as well as his nieces and nephews, David Griego Jr., Arianna Rascon, Daniel Rascon Jr.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services took place on July 31 at Cornerstone Church, 117 E. 6th St., in Leadville. The interment took place at St. Joseph following the services. A reception followed at the Elks Lodge.
In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations to the Joseph Griego fund (Cathy Griego) at First Mountain Bank or mail to Cathy Griego, P.O. Box 415, Leadville, CO 80461.
