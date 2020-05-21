Elizabeth Patricia Barkl

Elizabeth (Liz) Barkl was brought into this life on August 25, 1938 in Ouray. Barkl passed away April 21 in Pueblo West at the age of 81.
Barkl was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Cecelia Foreman, and her three sisters (and spouses): Geraldine (Robbie) Robison, Virginia (Don) Power, Zoe (Albert) Vigil, ex-husband Eugene Roy Barkl, niece Elaine Vigil and nephew Richie Robison.
Barkl lived most of her life in Leadville. She graduated from Lake County High School and married soon after. Barkl is survived by two children (Gene and Sally); three grandchildren (John, Anton and Aaron); nieces and nephews (Robison family): Ken, Richie, Valerie, Carole, Charlie; (Power family): Peggy, Radonna, Bill and Colt; (Vigil family): Albert Jr., Elaine, Debbie and Kathy and their respective spouses and children. Barkl’s family said she was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Barkl was never shy of new challenges and worked a wide array of jobs in Leadville, including Leadville Autobody, the Scarlet Inn, Day Mines Mill. Barkl loved being around family and friends most of all.
In her later years, she relocated to Pueblo West and lived with her daughter, leaving the high altitude.
