Howard Stanley Young was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Carney, Kansas, the fifth of six children born to Mildred Shaw and Luther Roy Young.
He grew up in Wichita, Kansas, and served in the United States Air Force for four years. He married Darlene Jean Metz in December 1960. They had three daughters: Linda (Lewis), La Donna (Kelly), and Laurie (Smith). A retired electrician, he worked the majority of his career at Climax Molybdenum Mine.
Young and his wife were lifelong members of the Odd Fellows’ and Rebekah’s Lodge. He was a 40-year member of all branches of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and served as chief patriarch
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene Metz Young; three older sisters; one older brother; and his son-in-law, Donnie Smith.
He is survived by his brother Martin Young of Parker; three daughters, Linda Lewis, of Junction City, Kansas, La Donna Kelly, of Colorado Springs, and Laurie Smith of Moffat; son-in-law Roy A. Kelly II; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren
He died on Sept. 16 at Garden Terrace Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence at Aurora where he had been residing for the final few years of his life.
A memorial service was Sept. 20 at Parker Funeral and Cremation. Interment will take place in Canon City at Mountain Vale Cemetery 1700 Chestnut St, Canon City, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Garden Terrace Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence at Aurora, the Alzheimer’s Association, or a gift for a 10-year-old boy who is sharing his special birthday on Sept. 20th with his great-grandpa.
Commented