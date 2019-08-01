Darlene T. Savoren was born Sept 4, 1946, in Leadville and passed away peacefully on July 31 at the Columbine Manor in Salida.
She was born to George and Frances Savoren of Leadville. She was the youngest of four siblings: Robert Savoren Sr., of Leadville, Carol (Edward) Popovich, of Leadville; Elaine (Jack) Hansen, of Buena Vista,
She was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings and her cat, Monster.
Savoren had a passion for cars in her ten years as a bookkeeper/office manager. She worked for Zalar Motors Company in Leadville, Timberline Motors in Leadville, and Hickey Motors in Silverthorne. In her last years of employment she worked for the Lake County Treasurer’s Office. She is said to have loved horses and her dogs, Curly and Lady.
Although she never married, Savoren was said to be a great friend to many people. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Bob (Gloria) Savoren, Randy (Andrea) Savoren, Diana Savoren, Mark Popovich, Mary (Norm) Schroeder, Jeff Hansen, Glenn (Rhonda) Hansen; great nieces and nephews Rebecca Popovich, Kathy (Dillon) Snare, Brittney Hansen, Channey Hansen, Summer (Geoff) Brown, Josh (Jeanie) Jacobson, Amanda (Michael) Kerr, Addie Jean McNicholas, Wyatt McNicholas, Leslie Kerr, Joseph Kerr and Carter Ray Brown.
According to her family, Savoren knew the Lord and always had a prayer card of the patron St. Therese, Little Flower, and a rosary at her side.
There will be recitation of the rosary at St. Rose of Lima in Buena Vista on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.
There will be a viewing before the funeral Mass.
The funeral Mass will be Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave, Buena Vista. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at the Parish Hall and those attending are asked to bring stories to share.
