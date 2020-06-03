Iva Dantoni-Hall passed away on May 27 in Rifle. She was 79 years old.
According to her family, Dantoni-Hall wanted everyone to know that she was a “hard worker.” She took pride in that statement and indeed she was a hard worker! She had to be, as the raised four children on her own while working shifts at Climax Mine and later at the Black Cloud Mine — no easy task. Dantoni-Hall always said: “You have to work twice as hard as a man just to be considered half as good.” Her family believes that truer words have never been uttered.
In the 1970s when Dantoni-Hall went to work at Climax very few women worked underground. She needed to provide for the kids so she closed her beauty shop and put on a hardhat. For $10/hour and health insurance she was able to keep her family fed and provide a roof over their heads. A car that ran was a luxury, however, and often she had to hitchhike to work.
Dantoni-Hall wasn’t all about the work though. She loved being with children more than anything, her family said. Dantoni-Hall had a childlike nature and could relate to the little ones. There were always toys and snacks at Grandma’s house. Dantoni-Hall taught her children the love of the outdoors by taking them camping, fishing, picnicking and rides around the lake.
At the time of her death, Dantoni-Hall had five children, 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Her family said she was an amazing woman and will be sorely missed.
