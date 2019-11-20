George Francis Fields passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the age of 92. He was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Salida.
Fields graduated from Leadville High School and enlisted in the Army at age 17. He wanted to become a fighter pilot; however, the war ended prior to basic training, and he transferred to the Air Force and became a B-29 mechanic serving overseas in Okinawa.
On returning to the states, he attended Colorado State University for one semester then married M. Maelene Tucker, said to be the love of his life, on June 10, 1951.
Fields pursued a hard-rock mining career for 18 years, working mostly at Climax. After mining, Fields was involved in several businesses. He built a trailer court in Leadville, purchased and ran the Mobil gas station, started an excavation company and managed what is now known as Ski Cooper. Fields moved the family to Glenwood Springs in 1969 and continued to run R&G Excavating while working as assistant lift manager at Snowmass.
Fields was preceded in death by his parents, George Peter Fields and Kathleen J. (Mahon) Fields; sister Marilyn (Fields) Schroeder; and his only love, M. Maelene (Tucker) Fields. Fields is survived by his three children: Randi Sue (Fields) Hamilton, George Peter Fields and James Michael Fields. He was blessed with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Fields’ funeral will be held at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, 969 Ulysses St., Golden, CO on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 10 a.m.
Fields’ life history will be published at a later date. Email a request to: Info@crg1.com.
The family requests that any memorials be sent to the Alzheimer Association of Colorado at alz.org.
