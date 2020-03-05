Sidney Peckman

Sidney G. Peckman, loving son of Viola E. Bowman and the late Eldon H. Peckman passed away peacefully Feb. 19th, 2020, at age 63.
Peckman was born July 15th, 1956 in Paola, Kansas. He attended school in Colorado Springs, and graduated in 1974 from Coronado High School. His passion for art relocated him to New York, where he received a degree from the New York State College Of Ceramics at Alfred University in 1979.
After college, Peckman moved to Leadville where he took on a career in the mining industry.
During this time, Peckman entertained his love for art through ceramics and music. He loved many styles of music, but took a particular interest in country, bluegrass, and rock and roll. Peckman was a gifted musician who played multiple instruments in a local band in Leadville. The group went by various names with various members throughout the bands longevity. With the help from two band mates, he was able to start his own label and record music in his free time.
When he wasn’t playing music or creating ceramic pieces, he would take time to relish in all the beauty Colorado has to offer. He would enjoy visits from his brother Paul and his wife Linda, and they would often explore hidden trails off the beaten path together. Peckman retired in September of 2019 as a steel fabricator and resided in Leadville until his passing.
Peckman is preceded in death by his father, Eldon H. Peckman, stepfather, Willis Bowman, and grandparents John and Marie Peckman, and Bert, Emma and Iris Spilker.
He is survived by his loving mother, Viola E. Bowman; his brother, Paul Peckman and wife Linda; step-brother, Brian Bowman and wife Annie; nieces, Ashley Hillman and husband Levi, Shawna Kilian and husband Tyler, Carly Peckman and husband Josh; along with several great-nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who loved him dearly.
Family and friends are invited to attend the memorial service honoring Sidney G. Peckman on Saturday, March 7, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran church in Paola, Kansas. The address is 34868 Block Road, Paola, KS 66071.
The care and compassion that was shown to Peckman prior to his passing will forever remain in our hearts. It is for this reason we ask that in lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Harry Hynes Hospice of Kansas. hynesmemorial.org.
