Gerald F. Luoma of West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away with his children by his side on Dec. 9 at the age of 79 after a short battle with cancer.
Luoma was born in Marquette, Michigan, on May 21, 1940, as the second of three children born to John F. and Hilma (Johnson) Luoma. His parents preceded him in death, as did his older sister Judy Peterson and younger brother David Luoma.
After graduating from Graveraet High School in 1958 in Marquette, and following the tragic death of his younger brother, Luoma joined the Army, served from 1958-1961, and met his first wife Virginia Kastendieck. Louma then began his career in the mining industry at Climax Molybdenum Mine, and for 20 years they raised their family in Leadville.
Luoma subsequently worked in three other mines in Utah, Vermont and Georgia. He finished his career as a property manager in Macon, Georgia, with his second wife, Sharlene “Shar” Luoma, who predeceased him. They were married for 28 years and are survived by three stepchildren, Marty Edler, Karina (Keith) Bryan and Jason Edler.
Luoma is also survived by his children Barb (Warren) Rickford of Highlands Ranch, and Dwayne (Gabrielle) Luoma of Tucson, Arizona; and three grandchildren, Rebecca (Daniel) Calhoun, JD Rickford and Brooke Luoma, who fondly called him Papa, according to his family. Also surviving are his first cousin, Dee Quinette of Tampa, Florida, and his friend and companion, Beverly Foxwell of West Palm Beach, Florida.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing pool, carving walking sticks, cooking, art and writing. He was an avid reader, Trump supporter and patriot. He easily made friends wherever he landed, enjoyed a good time and wearing different hats. Luoma was known for his sense of humor, quippy sayings, jokes and poems, his family said. He loved a good steak with cabernet sauvignon and meaningful conversation with friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Fisher House, VA West Palm Beach, 7305 N. Military Tr., West Palm Beach, FL 33410-6400 in Gerald F. Luoma’s memory. No formal services will be held.
