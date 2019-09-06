Margaret M. “Peggy” Dice, 97, of Salida, passed away on Monday Sept. 2, at Heart of The Rockies Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 24, 1922, in Leadville to Christian and Veronica (O’Leary) Fahey.
In 1945 she married Fred Dice; the couple moved to Salida in 1982 after many years in Leadville.
While in Leadville, she was a charter member and the first president of VFW Auxiliary. Dice was the past present of the Music Boosters, president of the Garden Club, president of the PTA and the Grand Regent of Catholic Daughters of American while living in Leadville..
Her years spent in Salida, she was a past member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, she was the president of the Salida Hospital Auxiliary from 1995-1996, and she was still a member of the Heat of The Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Robert Fahey and grandsons Robert K. and Richard C. Dice.
She is survived by her son Robert C. Dice, of Gunnison, and daughter Veronica K. Dice, of Salida, great grandson Richard A. Dice of Tennessee, great granddaughters Adena N. Dice, of Salida, and Alexandria A. Dice, of Florida, great great granddaughters Cecilia A. Duran, of Salida, Cataleya Dice of Salida, Alise Dice and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Friends who desire may make memorial contributions to the American Porhyria Foundation through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be made to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
