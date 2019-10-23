Herman Fernandez, 80, of Leadville, passed away on Monday Oct. 21, in Leadville.
A Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Monday Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leadville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with a reception following at the Leadville Elks Lodge.
Visit www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Fernandez’s family.
