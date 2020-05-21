Annie Krasovec, a long-time resident of Leadville, died April 21 at her residence in Longmont.
Krasovec and her twin brother were born prematurely at home in Leadville on June 2, 1931 at the beginning stages of the Great Depression. Her brother did not survive and Krasovec was so small that, at first, her parents used a shoebox for a crib. Annie graduated from Leadville High School (now the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum building) in 1949.
After graduation, Krasovec worked a variety of jobs in Leadville. Her first job was at Frankovich’s, the neighborhood grocery and butcher shop. While working there, her nephew lost his faithful dog and companion to a car hit-and-run. She started looking for a replacement and one day came home with a small black-and-white mongrel puppy, Corky, that she gave to the nephew. Corky remained at the home for more than twenty years.
Her next job was at the Montgomery Ward store located north of Leadville on U.S. 24 until that job ended after several years. In the end, Krasovec outlasted all of “Monkey Wards” by several decades.
Her last job in Leadville was as an administrative clerk in the Lake County Assessor’s Office. While there, she went to live with her sister, Katherine Martin, and Katherine’s son, Fred. When the Martins moved to Longmont, Krasovec moved with them and lived with Katherine Martin until her death.
Krasovec’s friends said was a gentle soul. Throughout her life, she did not hold a grudge or think ill of anyone even when they slighted her. She is survived by her sister, Katherine; nephew, Fred; niece, Jean Marshall (Jerry); nephew, Ray Eitreim (Pam); and niece, Judy Fabian (Donald). She is also survived by great-nephews/nieces: Kristen and Carson Martin, Jeffrey Marshall (Sharon), Jason Marshall (Anne), Stephanie Eitreim Ingalls (Tony) and Greg Eitreim, as well as others too numerous to name.
Funeral services are pending.
