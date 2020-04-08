Charles Fitzsimmons

Charles (Charlie) Fitzsimmons died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Evergreen at the age of 56. Charlie was the fifth of nine children in his family, born to Terrence and Barbara Fitzsimmons. He was born in Leadville, and moved to Evergreen when he was nine years old.
For those who knew him, no description is necessary; for those who didn’t know him, no description is adequate. According to Fitzsimmons’ family, hewas generous to a fault to all who knew him. He shared his talents and kindness throughout the community, his family said, touching countless lives with his passion for music, Colorado University Buffs, and most of all, family. He brought genuine caring and love to his innumerable friends.
Fitzsimmons played football and wrestled for Evergreen High School and was a gifted athlete in many sports. After graduating from college, he worked as a counselor in Boulder, and in 1996, married Jillian Goldenberg, though they later divorced. He was a real estate agent for RE/MAX in the Evergreen/Boulder area. He later teamed up with his buddy (Moose) for painting, carpentry and light construction jobs (with end of day semi-professional, full-contact cribbage matches). He enjoyed fishing at Turquoise Lake near his generational home in Leadville as well as traveling to Washington where he worked construction and did some crabbing. According to Fitzsimmons’ family, friendships and relationships were his driving force — and his love for being around friends and family were hallmarks of his life. He had a quick wit and talent for drawing and building.
Fitzsimmons loved good food (and Spam) and the natural world: watching the weather change and enjoying the night’s stars. Being among the mountains gave him joy and fueled his tireless wonder about his surroundings. It’s not an accident that his most-often used word was “Wow!” His baritone voice, infectious laughter and dynamic spirit will be greatly missed, his family said.
Fitzsimmons was preceded in death by his father, Terrence and his brother, Terry. He is survived by his mother, “Bobby,” and siblings Michael (Lore) Fitzsimmons, Patrick (Shelley) Fitzsimmons, Tim Wind, Robert (Sha) Fitzsimmons, Peter (Kellie) Fitzsimmons, Stephen (Melissa) Fitzsimmons and Kathleen (Luke Finken) Fitzsimmons; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins, and great-nieces.
Celebration of life plans will be developed and information made available at a later date, after the clouds of COVID-19 clear and the sunlight of Fitzsimmons can truly shine. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to:
Friends of Twin Lakes - Dexter Cabin Restoration
231 Lang
Twin Lakes, CO 81251
FriendsOfTwinLakes@gmail.com / https://www.friendsoftwinlakes.com/
