Bruce Richard Cecil of Leadville died on Sept. 20 at Life Care Center of Evergreen.
He was born on June 15, 1938, in St. Paul, Minn., to Raymond Wood and Katheine Salo. His father, Raymond Wood, was killed in World War II, and he was later adopted by his stepfather, Jim Cecil.
Cecil served with the U.S. Army and was a printer by profession. He was a member of the First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Virginia Davis and daughter Rhonda Martinez.
Survivors include daughter Christine Soto Zamudio of Texas; son Doug (Charlotte) Cecil of Leadville; son Russell Cecil of Texas; daughter Debbie (Dusty) Bulfer of Minnesota; son Randy (Sue) Kruse of Minnesota; daughter Robin (Terry) Hamilton of Idaho; brothers, Marc Cecil of Utah; Cary Cecil of California and Timmy Logan of Idaho; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held Sept. 29 at First Baptist Church, and he was buried in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.