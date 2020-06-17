Robert Saldana Sr.

Robert “Bob” Saldana Sr., 45, of Leadville passed away on Monday, May 25, in Summit County. He was born March 8, 1975 in Chicago, Illinois to Hugo Saldana and Debbie Selep. He graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School in Chicago in 1993.
Saldana enjoyed everything that involved being outside, including riding his motorcycle or dirt bike, fishing, skiing and camping. According to Saldana’s family, he had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved to spend time with his family and friends and lived every day to the fullest. Saldana always kept himself busy, whether he was working on projects, cars or building something, and was always working on multiple projects at a time. He brought joy to everyone he met and he will be greatly missed by all those that had the pleasure of knowing him, his family said.
Saldana is survived by his daughter Kristin Saldana of Park City, Illinois; sons Robert (Daisy) Saldana Jr. of Fox Lake, Illinois, and Caden Saldana of Red Cliff; granddaughter Kassandra Cerda of Park City, Illinois; father Hugo (Betty) Saldana of Houston, Texas; brothers Joe (Sherri) Saldana of Hoffman Estates, Illinois; Tony (Deanna) Saldana of Cancun, Mexico; and Chuck Saldana of DeKalb, Illinois; sister Chelsea (Marshall) Sword of DeKalb, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 27, from 2 — 6 p.m., at 605 4th Street, DeKalb, Illinois. Those who wish to leave a condolence or remembrance for his family may visit www.kentfuneralhomes.com.
