Joseph Lloyd Sheffield was born Dec. 2, 1947, in Leadville, to John O. Sheffield and Sylvia Mae Ossman. He died Oct. 4 at his home in Denver.
Sheffield graduated from Lake County High School, Leadville, in May 1967. He attended Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction from September 1968 until 1970.
In September 1969 Joe and Chery eloped to Las Vegas, Nevada. The marriage ended in divorce after 17 years, after three children were born, a daughter and twin sons. A week before his death, Sheffield visited his daughter and his son and they got to spend some quality time together. New memories were created and old memories were shared.
Sheffield is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Gary) Jensen of Olathe; his son, William Sheffield of Cedaredge; two grandsons, Gary Eugene Jensen II and Alexander J. Jensen; two great-grandsons, Amaro Jensen and Gary Eugene Jensen III (G-3); his sister, Barbara (Henry) Saenz of Houston, Texas; cousins Cora Lou Byrne and Carolyn Byrne of Leadville; and numerous other cousins. He is also survived by his special friend Buzzy, his bird, who has travelled with him and loved to share morning coffee with Sheffield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his half-brother John Wesley Saucke; his brother Laurence Michael Sheffield; and his son Lawrance Michael Sheffield.
At his request, cremation will take place and he requested no services.
