William (Bill) E. Cannon, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 28, at his home in Leadville.
Cannon was born on March 17, 1947, in Charleston, S.C., to William and Theoleen Cannon. He and his wife Tawny moved to Leadville in 1991, after Cannon had lived in Vail for some time.
He owned his own construction company, Eager Beaver Construction, for many years in partnership with his best friend, Todd Strom. He enjoyed golfing, skiing, wrestling, fishing and watching the Broncos. He loved his grandchildren with all of his heart and soul and will be deeply missed by them, his family said.
Cannon was preceded in death by his parents, William and Theoleen Cannon.
He is survived by his wife, Tawny Cannon of Leadville; daughter Tara (Scott) Espinoza of Leadville; son Michael (Amanda) Cannon of Longmont; daughter Lisa Wingler of Michigan; sisters Margaret and Kathy of California; as well as several nieces. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ben Cannon and Alisa, Julian, Marcus and Shyann Espinoza.
A small service for friends and family will be held at Cornerstone Church in Leadville on Saturday, Dec. 7, at noon followed by a reception at the Eagles Lodge. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tawny and Bill Cannon at First Mountain Bank.
