William “Bill” Sjoden

William Eric Sjoden, 81, was born on Dec. 31, 1937, to Robert John and Catherine Cooks Sjoden in Leadville. He died in Montrose on Aug. 23.
He met his wife, Beulah, in Leadville and they had six children. According to the family, they were the light of each other’s lives, loved to dance and have fun. Sjoden was said to be a most patient, strong and loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He offered encouragement, wisdom, and comfort to all who loved him dearly, his family said.
Sjoden worked as a mechanic in Leadville, was division manager for Holsum Bakeries, and was a cabinet-maker and insurance salesman.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Lodge, and the Catholic church. He enjoyed bowling, and served on the ski patrol and ski team
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Sjoden; daughter, Selena; mother, Catherine; father, Robert; and brothers, John Robert and Thomas Sjoden.
Survivors include daughters Brenda Sjoden, Montrose, Cassandra Sjoden, Darby, Mont., Sabrina (Dwayne) Epling, Samak, Utah; Catrina (Mark) Willis, Albuquerque, N.M.; son Chris (Angie) Sjoden, Montrose; sister Martha Hughes, Portland, Ore.; grandchildren Ashley McDowell, Cambria McDowell, Kimberly Vreeland, McKenna Sjoden, Braden Sjoden, Cheyenne Blay, Trenton Blay and Presley Epling; and great-grandson Wesley Thurman.
Services will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose, Colorado. Rosary will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, and Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Leadville, on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Knights of Columbus in Montrose at P.O. Box 1917, Montrose, CO 81432.
Commented