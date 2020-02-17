Eileen Iris Masterson, 85, passed away on February 10, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Karla, in Canon City, Colorado. She was born on
September 7, 1934, in Leadville, Colorado to John and Bessie Murray, the sixth of nine children.
Eileen grew up in Leadville. She attended St. Mary's Catholic school and Lake County High School. She began work at age 12 as a waitress in The Manhattan Cafe, moving to the Golden Burro Restaurant when the Manhattan Cafe closed. In 1964, she began her career in Law Enforcement as a meter maid in Leadville. She then became the clerk for the Leadville Police Department and later for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. After moving to Canon City in 1979, she became a dispatcher for the Colorado State Patrol from 1981 to 1998, earning several awards and citations for her excellent work.
Eileen married Emery Masterson on September 6, 1952, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. They were happily married for 55 years. Eileen loved showing support for her children in all their endeavors. Her house was always open to her children's friends, and she was a second mother to many of them.
She enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for birthdays, weddings and special occasions for her children and grandchildren. She also made creative and colorful candies from chocolate for all of her grandchildren to take to school for all holidays and birthdays. One of her favorite things was to
take her grandchildren on vacations every year to different states. She delighted in watching and playing with all of her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
Eileen is survived by her children - Emery, Karla Kubik (Steve), Gloria Koppinger (Alvin), Robert, David (Tonya), and Brenda Ramirez (Robert);
Grandchildren - Aaron Koppinger (Nina), Jennifer Day, Krista Alexander, David Jr. (Sarah), John Masterson (Lindy), Shawnna Prince (Justin) and
RJ Ramirez; Great-grandchildren - David Masterson III, Daniel Day, Alivia Day, Renae Day, Harper Koppinger, Caelen Koppinger, Arienh Masterson, and Emerson Masterson. She was close to several surviving nieces and nephews, especially Diane, Beverly, Randy, Nicole, and Tammy.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband Emery, her parents John and Bessie, her siblings Evelyn, Viola, Frank, Bobby, Tommy, Patsy, Noreen and Sharon, and her grandson Chadd Kubik.
The funeral mass will be at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1016 Mystic Avenue, Canon City on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 9:00 AM.
Internment will immediately follow at Mountain Vale Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Family Crisis Services of Canon City or Fremont Search and Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.