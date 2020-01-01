Doris Constance Grasmick

Doris C. Grasmick, born Doris C. O’Leary on March 2, 1947, in Leadville, passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, in Colorado Springs, while surrounded by family and friends.
She grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from Lake County High School. After high school graduation she attended Adams State College, now known as Adams State University, in Alamosa.
Her family said that over the years her friendly personality gained many acquaintances and dear friends. Examples of her outgoing personality included taking up the opportunity to salsa dance with a professional dance instructor while on a Caribbean cruise and throwing fish to an employee at Pike Place Market in Seattle, Wash. One of her favorite sayings was that she was “Fine and dandy like cotton candy.”
According to her children, Grasmick will be dearly missed. She worked diligently alongside her in-laws and at other places of employment and was a continual presence in her children’s lives. She was known for her delicious home cooking, especially her green chili soup, the unique gifts she bought her children, and for her love of rural life. If there was a professional Colorado team on television, she was sure to be watching and rooting for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John T. and Emma Olga O’Leary; brothers Kenny, Edward, and Mark; sister Adeline; and several in-laws.
Survivors include her children, Leslie E. Castillo and Lee G. Grasmick, along with three grandchildren; brothers Don, Alfred, Albert, John, Emmett, Rick and Charlie; sister Mary; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on April 25 in Rocky Ford.
