Dale Albert LaSart, former resident of Leadville, passed away July 22 at the Clinton House Nursing Home in Frankfort, Ind., following a long battle with dementia. He was 94.
He was born Feb. 27, 1925, in Timberlake, S.D., to Albert Wilford LaSart and Velma Beatrice Blizzard.
LaSart joined the Army and fought in World War II after which he lived in Leadville and worked at Climax. He married Dorthea Jardee and they had three daughters – Dell Jean, Joyce and Carol.
After their divorce, he married Loretta June Masters on July 29, 1962. The couple had two daughters – Phyllis and Tamara.
LaSart worked at Climax for 36 years and earned the nickname “Black Bart.” He was Past Master of the Corinthian Lodge #35, AF&AM; Past Patron of Colorado Chapter #2, Eastern Star; the Odd Fellows; and the CB Radio Club, where he was said to have the best radio.
Following his retirement from Climax in 1983, he and his wife moved to Greeley where he was the leader of the Sunshine Band and visited all the nursing homes entertaining the residents. After ten years, they sold their home and traveled extensively in their fifth-wheeler. He had a love for playing the guitar for his wife while she sang, and they performed at the campgrounds they visited/
LaSart is survived by his wife Loretta; daughters Dell Jean, Carol, Phyllis and Tamara; 16 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; seven great, great grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy and Phyllis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Joyce; grandson Stephen; two sisters and two brothers; and his ex-wife.
A celebration of life was held July 7 in Kirkland, Indiana. At a later date, a celebration will be held in Colorado and his ashes will be spread over the mountains of Leadville, said to be his favorite place on earth.
