Michael Lee Williams passed away at his home in Monte Vista on Aug. 20 at the age of 48.
He was born Oct. 7, 1970, to Douglas Lee and Joan Elaine Gonzales Osbourn-Williams of New Jersey. He’d spent his youth in central New Jersey and his teenage years in Virginia. He’d then ventured to Colorado with friends in the early nineties and spent most of his adult years enjoying the high altitude and alpine nature of Leadville.
Williams had a passion for music, generally on the heavier side, though throughout the years he’d grown to accept hearing anything that had heart, meaning or power. He was kind, loving, full of wonder and curiosity, his family said. His love of the mountains and their majestic scenery he’d photographed on many occasions could not reflect enough of his passion for it. He had a successful partnership in Snowy Peaks trash and recycling for five years in Lake and Summit counties. He was said to be a hard worker with a professional passion for doing it right and having it look good, with no cutting corners.
Williams is survived by his four brothers, Thomas Arthur Gonzales, John Stuart Gonzales, Joshua James Post Williams and Douglas Christopher Williams; his sister-in-law Amy Davidson-Williams, of Fort Worth, Texas; his uncles James Stuart Osbourn, of New York, Ronald Williams, Bruce Williams and his aunt Barbara, of Florida; nieces Amber Sullivan and Aja Gonzales; and nephews Robert Hoss Gonzales, of New Jersey, Noah Pomphrey, of Mississippi, and Osbourn Williams, of Fort Worth, Texas; cousins Donna Lynn Pomphrey, Daniel Pomphrey, Jeffery Williams, Jonathan Williams, Jenifer Williams and Christopher Williams.
A gathering in his loving memory will be held at the Silver King Hotel in Leadville on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.
