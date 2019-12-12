Arlon Dean Routh, 93, of Leadville, passed away on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28, in Northglenn.
“Dean” or “Mr. Dean” as he was known to his friends, was born on April 17, 1926, in Oklahoma to John and Flossi (Morton) Routh. He married Eula Lorene (Stidham) Routh on Oct. 20, 1949 in Van Buren, Arkansas. They were married 63 years before his wife preceded him in death on April 19, 2013.
Part Cherokee and 100% American, Routh served in the Army Air Force. He then worked at Climax for 28 years before retiring, and worked at Holiday Inn for an additional 20 years before retiring for the second time. Routh always felt that his most rewarding work in life was that of being the caretaker of the Odd Fellows/Rebekah Lodge Cemetery in Leadville; he did this after his second retirement until he was no longer able to do so just a few years ago. He was a dedicated 55-year member of Leadville’s Odd Fellows Carbonate Lodge, #16, and a member of the Cloud City Rebekah Lodge, #38, for 10 years. He also enjoyed getting together with his friends at the Lake County Senior Center in Leadville.
Routh is survived by his daughters Janet Silva and Deborah Middleton; granddaughter Chelsea (Ari) Norton; great-granddaughter Alyssa Medina; great-grandsons Joshua and Jacob Silva and Michael and Isaiah Norton; great-great-grandson Jason Silva; brother Wayne Routh; and several nephews, nieces and cousins. Routh is also survived by his Lodge family and his “Leadville family,” Richard and Linda Goetsch and their family. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorene, three brothers, two sisters, his son-in-law and his only grandson. Dean will be missed by all who knew him, according to his family.
A memorial graveside service, Odd Fellows service and “Taps,” played by Richard Goetsch, will be held during the week of Dec. 16 in the Odd Fellows Section of the Evergreen Cemetery in Leadville.
Visit www.kentfuneralhomes.com for updated information on his service or to leave a condolence or remembrance for his family.
