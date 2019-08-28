Dennis Alires passed away on Aug. 24 in Magna, Utah.
He was born in Leadville on Nov. 1, 1952 to parents Eloy and Eloisa Alires. At the time, he joined 15 brothers and sisters; his youngest sister Gladys, number 17, would be born shortly after.
Alires grew up in Leadville where he became a talented athlete, his family said. He played basketball and football, and especially excelled in basketball. Some of Alires’s fondest memories of high school were the times he had on the court and times spent with good friends.
As graduation neared, Alires was offered basketball scholarships from numerous universities, but he decided to stay in Leadville to work at Climax, a job he enjoyed for many years.
In 1977 he married and moved to Salt Lake City where he had two daughters, Heather and Carrie. For many years Alires worked for the Salt Lake City airport. He was an avid sports fan and in his free time he loved to golf, play softball and watch the Denver Broncos. He enjoyed spending his summers with his daughters. He enjoyed family vacations, and trips to the horse-racing track. Dennis was said to be funny and sarcastic and loved to talk about the many memories he had of growing up. He once stated that his greatest accomplishment were his two daughters and that he was proud of all six of his grandchildren. He was also very happy that he got to meet his great-grandchild.
Alires was preceded in death by his mother Eloisa; father Eloy; brothers Charlie, Alex and Louie; and sisters Verna and Gladys.
He is survived by his daughters Heather (Anthony) Solomon of Magna, Utah,and Carrie (Scott) Scanavino of Loveland; his grandchildren, Julian, Branden (Asia Echols), Kyle, Alexis, Destiny, Kieran and great-grandson Noah. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Andy, Gilbert, Cleo, Berlin, Bobby, Felix, Arthur, Max, Gloria, Margie and Mary.
The Rosary will be said at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Leadville on Friday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, also at St. Joseph. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery.
A reception will be held at the Elks Lodge from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
