Margaret M. “Peggy” Dice, 97, of Salida, passed away on Monday Sept. 2, at Heart of The Rockies Regional Medical Center.
She was born May 24, 1922, in Leadville to Christian and Veronica (O’Leary) Fahey.
In 1945 she married Fred Dice; the couple moved to Salida in 1982 after many years in Leadville.
While in Leadville, she was a charter member and the first president of VFW Auxiliary. Dice was president of the Music Boosters, president of the Garden Club, president of the PTA, and the Grand Regent of Catholic Daughters of America while living in Leadville.
While in Salida, she was formerly a member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society and president of the Salida Hospital Auxiliary from 1995-1996. She was a member of the Heart of The Rockies Regional Medical Center Auxiliary until her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Robert Fahey, and grandsons Robert K. and Richard C. Dice.
She is survived by her son Robert C. Dice, of Gunnison, and daughter Veronica K. Dice, of Salida; great-grandson Richard A. Dice, of Tennessee; great-granddaughters Adena N. Dice, of Salida, and Alexandria A. Dice, of Florida; great-great-granddaughters Cecilia A. Duran, of Salida, Cataleya Dice, of Salida, Alise Dice and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Friends who desire may make memorial contributions to the American Porphyria Foundation through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be made to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
