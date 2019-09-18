Bobby Stamps, 45, of Leadville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Leadville.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1974, in Leadville to Raymond and Louetta Stamps. On Sept. 10, 1994 he married Jill Stamps in Leadville. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling and anything outdoors.
Stamps is survived by his wife Jill; children Sean (Kimberly) Stamps, Zack (Haley) Stamps and Tori (Lance) Rodriquez; granddaughters Kinsley Stamps and Everleigh Rodriquez; his mother Louetta Stamps; brother Michael (Shawnna) Stamps; several aunts, uncles, cousins, his niece and several friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; his grandparents; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Leadville Elks Lodge, #236, 123 W. 5th St., Leadville. Bring pictures, memories and stories to share.
