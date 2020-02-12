Ralph “Skip” Selby: father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away in Apache Junction, Arizona, due to natural causes on January 18, 2020.
Skip was the only child born to Anna Louise Gillin and Buel (Jack) Imel Selby in Canon City. He was raised in Texas Creek and graduated from Cotopaxi High School.
Skip married Marilyn Ruth Gilray in 1956 (divorced). This union produced Darla Ann Tolsma (Andy) of Salt Lake City, Ralph Duane Selby (Bobbie Lewis) of Frisco, and Tammy Richele McEwen (Kirk Olive) of Leadville. He later married Patricia Ann Cook Pinner in 2000. Pat passed away in 2010.
Skip grew up hunting and fishing from an early age, and which he continued to do until about five years ago. He and his best friend, Harley McDowell, hunted and fished together throughout their lives. Harley, like so many others, will sorely miss Skip.
Skip was a proud member of the Elks Club and recently received a pin commemorating 60 years of membership.
Skip worked at Climax Mine as a train dispatcher from age 21 in 1956 until age 50 in 1985. After leaving Leadville, he lived in Elko, Nevada, until moving to Canon City. After marrying Pat, they split their time between Colorado in the summers and Arizona in the winters.
Skip loved square dancing. For years, wherever he lived, he square danced.
Skip had four grandchildren, Devin Paul Reed of Salt Lake City, Darci Lyn Reed of Denver, Brittany LaRae Eger (Chase) of Buena Vista, and Ryan Paul Olive of Denver. He had two great-grandchildren, Taytum Chase Eger and Heath Raylan Eger.
Anyone who knew Skip would say, “Skip was a quiet soul.”
His children said Skip will be missed.
There will be a celebration of Skip’s life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Canon City Elks Lodge at 404 Macon Avenue. Stories of Skip’s life are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.