Nancy Viola Maes, 67, of Salida died April 3 in Salida.
Maes was born March 7, 1953, in Leadville to Noah and Phylis Maes.She graduated from Lake County High School in 1972 and received her associate degree in secretarial science from Colorado Mountain College.
Maes worked as a waitress in Leadville for many years, which her family said she enjoyed very much. She also worked as a legal secretary in Leadville and belonged to Eagles Auxiliary No. 91 in Leadville.
Maes’ hobbies and interests included reading; playing bingo; making jewelry; traveling; collecting stamps, giraffes and cows; painting mountain scenes; putting together puzzles and visiting with friends.
Her family said she will be missed dearly and was a beautiful loving sister, aunt and friend to a lot of people in Leadville and Salida.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Joseph N. and Albert G. Maes.
Survivors include her sisters, Carol (William) Martinez of Leadville, Dorothy (Rudy) Maestas of Leadville and Donna (Adan) Martinez of Salida; brother Gilbert Maes of Leadville; nephews Gilbert Maes Jr., Clarence (Penny) Maes, Steven D. (Samantha) Maestas and Adam B. Martinez; niece Melissa A. (Lou) Maestas; grandnephew Alexander Noah Maes; aunts and uncles; and best friend Debbie Turner and Jon.
The family plans to have a service for her this summer. Arrangements are with Bailey-Kent Funeral Home in Leadville.
