Becky Brito, 96, of Thornton since 2013, and formerly of Leadville, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, in Thornton.
Brito was born December 1, 1923 in Ranchos de Taos, New Mexico to Joe A. and Pablita Mondragon. She married Ben Brito on October 13, 1943. Brito enjoyed her family, cooking for them and keeping her home immaculate.
Brito is survived by her sons Paul (Dianne) Brito of Fruita and Earl (Mary Jo) Brito of Thornton; daughters Mary Lou (Landon) Ross of Splendora, Texas and Irma (Pete) Jimenez of Winnemucca, Nevada; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and her brother Fred Mondragon. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ben, infant son Howard and siblings Maxine, Eva, Orie and Leo.
Private services will be held at a later date. Please visit www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for her family.
