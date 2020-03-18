Kenneth D. Yeager, born to Dick and Mary Yeager in Durango, Colorado on May 8, 1941, passed away in Pueblo on Feb. 2, 2020.
Yeager is preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard, sister Yvonne, daughter Kenna and niece Bethany. He is survived by friend and companion, Marion Guerrero, and her family, daughter Cynthia Yeager (Matt) Walker, sister Debra Yeager, special nephew Jeff Stone, close friends Dave and Mary Bundy, several nieces and nephews, aunt Patricia Robins and many cousins.
Yeager operated his own Big A Auto Parts Store in Leadville where he lived for many years. He was a member of city council, taught auto mechanics at the college and mentored youth. Yeager loved to hunt and fish in the mountains. He had horses, mules (for which he had a special love, and was known as “Mule-man”) and his beloved lab dogs. Yeager was also a veteran of the Army during the Vietnam era. Yeager donated his body to science and will be cremated at a later date. His ashes will be spread in his beloved mountains; there will be no service.
