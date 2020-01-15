Faye “Bud” Marion Haulman, 92, of Leadville, died in his home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, from natural causes.
Haulman was born on Dec. 25, 1926, in Little River, Kansas, to parents Bessie Schletzbaum and Irvin Haulman. He served in the Marines from 1944 to 1946, stationed in Oahu, Hawaii. He married Geraldine Day on Sept. 21, 1950; they moved to Leadville in 1955 and have been residents ever since.
Haulman worked at Climax for 31 years. He loved history, animals, spending time out in nature, telling stories and making people laugh, according to his family.
He is survived by his wife Geraldine, son Kent and daughter Kathryn, four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, his cat Marble, and many friends. Haulman will be greatly missed by all, his family said.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Dale, Royal, and Clarence; and his sister Bonnie.
Services will be held in the spring for family only at a time and place yet to be determined.
