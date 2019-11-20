Tony J. Mascarenaz, 88, of Leadville, died on Nov. 15 in Loveland.
He was born Oct. 3, 1931, in Chamita, N.M., to Genado and Rose Mascarenaz. He married Cleo M. Mascarenaz in Leadville on Feb. 11, 1950.
Mascarenaz was a miner and then started and owned Casa Blanca Restaurant in Leadville.
He enjoyed being with his family, cooking and eating food, gambling, and watching football and boxing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cleo Mascarenaz; parents Rose and Genado Mascarenaz; brothers Jr., Orlando, Chencho and Robert Mascarenaz; and daughter Lorraine Mascarenaz.
He is survived by his son James (Clara) Mascarenaz, of Phelan, Calif., with grandchildren Maya and Miguel Mascarenaz; son Dennis Mascarenaz (fiance Lorraine Tapia) of Rio Blanco, N.M., with grandchildren Rick (Sarah) and Toni Mascarenaz; son Donald (Jenny) Mascarenaz of Leadville, with grandchildren Monique (Luis) Ortez and Chantel Mascarenaz; son Anthony (Johanna) Mascarenaz, of Leadville, with granddaughter Megan Mascarenaz; daughter Tessa (Arnold) Gonzales, of Loveland, with grandchildren Paul (Amber) Gonzales and Nikki (Luke) Perrin; daughter Karen Mascarenaz, of Leadville, with grandsons Michael (Elena) Vasquez and Steven Vasquez. There are 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by sister Rose (Gilbert) Bodahones, of Denver; sister Charlotte Olguin, of Grants, N.M.; and brother Leroy (Mabel) Mascarenaz of Salida.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 426 W. Second St., Leadville, followed by the rosary and then the funeral service at the same location.
A reception will follow the funeral Saturday at the Elks Lodge, 123 E. Fifth St., Leadville.
