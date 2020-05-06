Mary Adelaide “M’Laide” Vidrik passed away on March 14, just shy of her 90th birthday, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease and then a stroke. She passed peacefully during the night.
Vidrik was born in Leadville on April 21, 1930. She attended Leadville schools, Loretto Heights College, the University of Colorado at Boulder (B.A.) and The University of Utah (teaching certificate). Vidrik was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, PEO International, National Council of Teachers of English, YMCA and the West Wood’s Women’s Golf Club. Vidrik was a retired school teacher. She was an avid hiker, fisherwoman, reader, golfer and she loved to travel.
Vidrik is survived by her husband, John and two daughters, Kristine and Kim. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Steve and Dave. Services were held in March with the immediate family. She was cremated and wished her ashes to be spread in her loving hills of Leadville. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be contributed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
