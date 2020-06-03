Mark Popovich passed away in the early morning of April 13 after battling an illness.
Born to Edward George Popovich and Carole Ann Savoren, he lived the majority of his life in Leadville and spent his last few years in the Clear Creek Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Center in Westminster.
Popovich was an avid fisherman, hunter, golfer and sports fan. He loved to go belly boating at the Forebay, hunt elk on Weston Pass and participate in the family’s traditional Thanksgiving Day bunny hunt.
Popovich had numerous jobs throughout his life. He was a letter carrier for many years before becoming a driver and logistics coordinator for a trailhead and wilderness company. After that, he became a school bus driver for the Lake County School District and later he drove a bus for a rafting company.
According to his family, Popovich loved his Leadville community. From snowmobiling and archery clubs to being an archery leader and helping the kids of the local 4-H club, Popovich was active in many things. He always had a story or piece of history to share with any passerby and he really loved to sing, especially in church. Popovich also thoroughly enjoyed playing his tuba in the high school pep band during his daughter’s senior year.
Popovich is preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca and her mother Carolyn, his sister Mary (Norman) Schroeder, Niece Kathy (Dillon) Snare, great niece Kora Snare, great aunts Martha Hren and Louise Clune and countless other family and friends.
Services and internment of ashes will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
