Darlene T. Savoren,born Sept. 4, 1946 in Leadville, passed away peacefully on July 31 at the Columbine Manor in Salida.
She was born to George and Frances Savoren of Leadville. She was the youngest of four siblings: Robert Savoren Sr. of Leadville; Carol (Edward) Popovich of Leadville; and Elaine (Jack) Hansen of Buena Vista,
She was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings and her cat, Monster.
Savoren had a passion for cars in her ten years as a bookkeeper/office manager. She worked for Zalar Motors Company in Leadville, Timberline Motors in Leadville, and Hickey Motors in Silverthorne. In her last years of employment she worked for the Lake County Treasurer’s Office. She is said to have loved horses and her dogs, Curly and Lady.
Although she never married, Savoren was said to be a great friend to many people. She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Bob (Gloria) Savoren, Randy (Andrea) Savoren, Diana Savoren, Mark Popovich, Mary (Norm) Schroeder, Jeff Hansen, Glenn (Rhonda) Hansen; great-nieces and great-nephews Rebecca Popovich, Kathy (Dillon) Snare, Brittney Hansen, Channey Hansen, Summer (Geoff) Brown, Josh (Jeanie) Jacobson, Amanda (Michael) Kerr, Addie Jean McNicholas, Wyatt McNicholas, Leslie Kerr, Joseph Kerr and Carter Ray Brown.
According to her family, Savoren knew the Lord and always had a prayer card of the patron Saint Therese, “The Little Flower”, and a rosary at her side.
The funeral Mass was held Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Buena Vista. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon took place at the Parish Hall.
