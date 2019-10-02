A celebration of the life of Eddie Cline will take place at the Manhattan Bar, 618 Harrison Ave., on Friday, Oct. 11, at 5 p.m. Cline died in March of this year.
This is a potluck. Those attending are invited to bring pictures and stories.
